Downtown at Sundown returns Friday

Downtown at Sundown
Downtown at Sundown(Downtown at Sundown)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Downtown at Sundown returns to downtown Lake Charles for four consecutive Fridays, beginning May 13, 2022.

The family-friendly outdoor festival will take place in front of the Historic City Hall and Parish Courthouse.

The festival will have vendor booths, food, beer, wine, and featured live performances each Friday.

  • May 13 - Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
  • May 20 - The 33s
  • May 27 - The Charlie Wayne Band
  • June 3 - Robin and the Sugar Bees
Downtown at Sundown 2022
Downtown at Sundown 2022(Downtown at Sundown)

Beverage sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA. Lawn chairs are welcome; however, ice coolers and pets are prohibited.

In case of rain, the concerts will take place inside the Lake Charles Civic Center.

