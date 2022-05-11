Crime Stoppers: Two caught on surveillance camera burglarizing Ragley business
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for help identifying two men suspected of a burglary in Ragley.
The two men were seen on surveillance cameras burglarizing a business in the 14000 block of US 171, south of US 190, according to a post from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or who has other information about the incident to report the information through any of the following:
- Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281
- Crime Stoppers hotline with anonymous tips at 337-462-8918/833-404-1372
- Submit a tip through beauregardparishsheriff.org
- Text anonymous tips to TIP BPSO followed by the tip information to 888777
