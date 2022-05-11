CCA Lake Charles finishes construction on “Finfish Reef”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana and CCA’s Lake Charles Chapter, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and CCA’s Building Conservation Trust (BCT), finished construction Tuesday on the new “Finfish Reef” in Calcasieu Lake.

CCA deployed more than 2,000 tons of recycled crushed concrete over roughly 5 acres, placing the material in a design intended to optimize bottom contours and water conditions.

CCA said that a diverse range of species, including oysters, are likely to call the reef home.

“Typically, it does not take long for small marine organisms to begin orienting to reefs like this one,” said CCA’s Vice President of Habitat John Walther. “Once the smaller species show up, the predator species are soon to follow. I would expect anglers will begin reporting catches of speckled trout and other target species as early as this summer.”

“Finfish Reef” is the seventh reef completed by CCA Lake Charles in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish recently, and the thirtieth project since 2007.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.