50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

CCA Lake Charles finishes construction on “Finfish Reef”

CCA said that a diverse range of species, including oysters, are likely to call the reef home.
CCA said that a diverse range of species, including oysters, are likely to call the reef home.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Conservation Association of Louisiana and CCA’s Lake Charles Chapter, in cooperation with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and CCA’s Building Conservation Trust (BCT), finished construction Tuesday on the new “Finfish Reef” in Calcasieu Lake.

CCA deployed more than 2,000 tons of recycled crushed concrete over roughly 5 acres, placing the material in a design intended to optimize bottom contours and water conditions.

CCA said that a diverse range of species, including oysters, are likely to call the reef home.

“Typically, it does not take long for small marine organisms to begin orienting to reefs like this one,” said CCA’s Vice President of Habitat John Walther. “Once the smaller species show up, the predator species are soon to follow. I would expect anglers will begin reporting catches of speckled trout and other target species as early as this summer.”

“Finfish Reef” is the seventh reef completed by CCA Lake Charles in Calcasieu and Cameron Parish recently, and the thirtieth project since 2007.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide...
Two arrested in connection with double homicide on E. LaGrange Street
Flooding in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021
Calcasieu Parish holding four-part webinar on drainage
Houston River Water District 11 had called for a precautionary boil advisory.
Boil advisory lifted for portions of Houston River Water District
The suspect in a green Ford F-150 reportedly stole the trailer from Foreman Road.
BPSO investigating trailer theft in Ragley