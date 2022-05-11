50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Parish holding four-part webinar on drainage

Flooding in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021
Flooding in Lake Charles on May 17, 2021(Source: KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is holding a four-part webinar about flooding in the parish and how to fight it.

“Let’s Talk Drainage” is hosted by Calcasieu Police Jury Engineering and Public Works, and Regional Watershed Management.

Terry Frelot, Calcasieu parish’s assistant director of engineering and public works, wants people to watch the webinars. He says to effectively plan for floods people must understand why flooding occurs.

The parish wants people to hear about various strategies and costs to help the parish develop a plan of attack.

More information HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Zyterius Anderson and Jamarcus Miller have been arrested in connection with a double homicide...
Two arrested in connection with double homicide on E. LaGrange Street
CCA said that a diverse range of species, including oysters, are likely to call the reef home.
CCA Lake Charles finishes construction on “Finfish Reef”
Houston River Water District 11 had called for a precautionary boil advisory.
Boil advisory lifted for portions of Houston River Water District
The suspect in a green Ford F-150 reportedly stole the trailer from Foreman Road.
BPSO investigating trailer theft in Ragley