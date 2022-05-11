Calcasieu Parish holding four-part webinar on drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is holding a four-part webinar about flooding in the parish and how to fight it.

“Let’s Talk Drainage” is hosted by Calcasieu Police Jury Engineering and Public Works, and Regional Watershed Management.

Terry Frelot, Calcasieu parish’s assistant director of engineering and public works, wants people to watch the webinars. He says to effectively plan for floods people must understand why flooding occurs.

The parish wants people to hear about various strategies and costs to help the parish develop a plan of attack.

More information HERE.

