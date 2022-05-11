50/50 Thursdays
Brush fire near Ellender and Choupique Roads

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Carlyss Fire Department is working a brush fire in the woods near Ellender and Choupique Roads, Carlyss Fire Chief Mark Ware said.

The starting point of the fire was 2686 R D Ellender Road before it began to burn into the woods, Ware said.

Although the majority of the fire seems to be contained, Ware said it is still spreading. Carlyss is unable to conduct an accurate assessment inside the wooded area at this time, Ware said.

He said they are working with extremely dry conditions and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Ward 6 Fire and Houston River Fire are on the scene to assist. Sulphur Fire is on standby.

7News has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as new information becomes available.

Ellender and Choupique Road Pinpoint
