BPSO investigating trailer theft in Ragley

The suspect in a green Ford F-150 stole the trailer from Foreman Road.
The suspect in a green Ford F-150 reportedly stole the trailer from Foreman Road.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish deputies are investigating the theft of an enclosed trailer from the 1300 block of Foreman Road Sunday.

The suspect drove up in a green 1997 to 2003 Ford F150 and stole the gray enclosed trailer Sunday morning, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers hotline, 337-462-8918 or 833-404-1372. Tips can also be submitted through BPSO’s website or by texting “TIP BPSO” followed by the tip information to 888777.

