Boil advisory in effect for large portion of Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory is in effect for a large portion of Beauregard Parish this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

All customers of the Waterworks District 3 with physical addresses in the following areas are under the advisory:

DeRidder

Dry Creek

Sugartown

Merryville

Additionally, customers in these affected areas may also experience water outages while repairs are being made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

