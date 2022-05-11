Boil advisory in effect for large portion of Beauregard Parish
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory is in effect for a large portion of Beauregard Parish this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
All customers of the Waterworks District 3 with physical addresses in the following areas are under the advisory:
- DeRidder
- Dry Creek
- Sugartown
- Merryville
Additionally, customers in these affected areas may also experience water outages while repairs are being made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
