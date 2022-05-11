BECi enters new agreement that will lower member rates in 2025

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Some good news for Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi) members as future savings could be on the way with the company’s new power supply agreement.

Five Louisiana co-ops, including BECi, are joining forces as “1803 Electric Cooperative.” Together, 1803 Electric Cooperative, will serve around 120,000 power consumers across the state.

“We felt like we would get a better deal if we pooled all of our power together instead of being on our own,” BECi general manager Kevin Turner said. “Instead of about 300 megawatts, we pooled together and the totals about 900 megawatts.”

Turner said this agreement had been in the works for nearly four years and was signed this January, but it won’t go in effect until 2025.

Turner said this will ultimately just change where the company gets it’s power from.

“We have seven different sources,” Turner said. “Five of them is in state and two are out of state.”

The agreement bringing a new benefit to the BECi, as it will allow for the use of cleaner energy.

“We didn’t have that before,” Turner said. “This one here is 25% solar. Three different solar farms. One in Morehouse, one in Evangeline Parish, and one in St. Mary Parish.”

1803 Electric Cooperative presents yet another benefit as Turner explained once the BECi’s current contract is up, this new deal will directly affect all of it’s members.

“A 10 to 15 percent rate reduction starting in [20]25. I know everyone wants that now, but it starts in about March of [20]25,” Turner said.

He assured that members won’t have to change anything on their end when the new contract is set into action.

