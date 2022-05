Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man has died from injuries sustained more than a month ago in a shooting on Tulip Street, authorities said.

Sgt. Scott Dougherty, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department, confirmed the death of Anthony Jackson, 48.

No arrests have been announced.

The shooting happened overnight on March 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.