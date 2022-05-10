50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 9, 2022.

Kaithlynn Dunicelee Mcclelland, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges).

Jahvon Laval Gallien, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Emanuel Lewis Shelton, 37, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Jesse James Freeman, 29, Orange, TX: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brennon Michael Duay, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Scott Alfred Thibodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Brandon Michael Johnson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; instate detainer (2 charges).

John James Corbett, 34, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Naethaniel Jamal Henderson-Woods, 23, Houston, TX: Negligent carrying of a concealed firearm.

Brie Michele Ostemeier, 39, Kenner: Obscenity.

Steven Sean Willis, 29, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; resisting an officer by flight.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Warm and humid over the next few days before rain arrives Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy starts, summer like afternoons ahead
Daily Heat Index Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hazy, hot and humid early preview of summer heat
City officials did mention there are city inspector positions that are currently listed....
Sulphur appoints Chief Building Official among other topics in City Council meeting
The Calcasieu Ship Channel is essential to area industries and agriculture.
Port of Lake Charles officials call for more federal funding for Calcasieu Ship Channel