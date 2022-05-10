SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 9, 2022.

Kaithlynn Dunicelee Mcclelland, 20, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); burglary (2 charges).

Jahvon Laval Gallien, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Emanuel Lewis Shelton, 37, Vinton: Property damage under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; contempt of court (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Jesse James Freeman, 29, Orange, TX: Possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brennon Michael Duay, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender.

Scott Alfred Thibodeaux, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Brandon Michael Johnson, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; instate detainer (2 charges).

John James Corbett, 34, Lake Charles: Unlawful presence of a sex offender.

Naethaniel Jamal Henderson-Woods, 23, Houston, TX: Negligent carrying of a concealed firearm.

Brie Michele Ostemeier, 39, Kenner: Obscenity.

Steven Sean Willis, 29, Lake Charles: Bicycle must have side and rear reflectors; resisting an officer by flight.

