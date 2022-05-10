Sulphur appoints Chief Building Official among other topics in City Council meeting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Monday’s Sulphur City Council meeting items ranged from the condemning of structures, extension of temporary “RV” housing and appointing a city position.

After the hurricanes a lot of buildings sustained damages and the City of Sulphur is still working through cleaning up properties.

“Since the personal property debris removal program is over with FEMA, we’re picking condemnations back up,” Mayor Mike Danahay said.

As for some of those who are still staying in temporary housing because of home damage from the hurricane -- extensions were warranted.

“We will continue to work with citizens as long as they can provide information to us that they’re working diligently towards bringing their property back up,” Danahay said. “We will continue to allow them to stay in the RV’s.”

The meeting also called for the appointment of a position by Mayor Danahay, Jerry Jones of Texas for Chief Building Official.

“I know I’m not a resident of the City of Sulphur,” Jones said. “But the city of Sulphur is like my home, I’ve been here for four years.”

One resident took the podium inquiring that a city resident could have been qualified for the position too.

“You [Jerry Jones] may be a good man. I’m not saying that. I’m just saying that there is some inspectors out there that’s got 20 plus years that live inside our city limits that didn’t even know about this,” Sulphur resident Terry Anderson said.

Danahay explained, it’s not uncommon for city workers to live outside the city.

“I know everybody,” Jones said. “I treat everybody the same, and I love everybody, but I go back to Texas and then I come back to Louisiana and I do my job for the City of Sulphur, and I work for each and every one of you.”

As for the process of this position, Danahay said two people working internally qualified and Jones was ultimately the right fit.

“He’s got all the other building certifications that are required just as well so he’s very very qualified and we’re happy to have him,” Danahay said.

City officials did mention there are city inspector positions that are currently listed. Applications are open to the public.

