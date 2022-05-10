St. Louis repeats as 3A girls track champion as SWLA brings home 35 state titles
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana racked up over the weekend at the 2022 LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field State Meet in Baton Rouge. The area brought home 35 individual state championships from 19 different schools and one team title.
The St. Louis Lady Saints continued their track dynasty taking home their fifth straight track and field title. The Saints won the 2020 Indoor title before COVID-19 canceled the outdoor meet and have since, won both the indoor and outdoor titles the last two seasons. The Lady Saints title run included individual championships in 300 hurdles, 4x200 meter relay, 1600, 3200, discus throw, high jump, long jump and triple jump.
For her efforts, St. Louis’ Ella Segura was named the Class 3A Outstanding Athlete after taking home a pair of state titles (1600, 3200) and posting another two top-four finishes.
In Class 2A, Rosepine’s 4×800 relay team broke the class record with a time of 9:58.82. The new mark surpassed Newman’s time of 10:02.02 set in 2021.
Segura was one of five local athletes to bring home multiple titles with two others also hailing from St. Louis. Tia Reder took home the Long jump and triple jump title while also finishing runner-up in the 4x100 relay. Fellow Lady Saint Myca Trail, a two-time basketball champion, also took home two titles including the high jump and the 4x200 relay.
LCCP’s Jayla Mason was the only local athlete to win three events as she won the 400 and 200-meter dashes along with anchoring the 4x400 meter relay.
South Cameron’s Chad LaPoint was the area’s only male athlete to win multiple titles as he brought home the Class C long jump and 110 hurdles titles. He also finished top-four in the high jump and 4x100 meter relay.
LaPoint was also one of seven local state champions to bring home repeat state titles. LaPoint also won the 110 hurdles in 2021. St. Louis won the 4x200 meter relay and Lady Saint Emma Freeman, an Ole Miss signee, took home back-to-back-to-back discus titles.
Westlake’s Tristan Goodly also repeated as the Class 3A triple jump champion.
Oberlin’s Chloe Peloquin was one of only two local Class 1A athletes to bring home a title this year as the Lady Tiger repeated as a state champion in the pole vault.
Hackberry had a pair of back-to-back champions in the pole vault with Justin Vincent and Ramsie Racca each reclaiming their titles from a season ago.
All Southwest Louisiana state champion athletes are listed below.
CLASS 5A-
No local state champions
CLASS 4A-
Boys 1600 Meter Run:
1. Keeton Johnson, Leesville - 4:31.69
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles:
1. Jalah Bordelon, LaGrange - 46.31
Girls Triple Jump:
1. Joelle Terry, DeRidder - 11.45 m
CLASS 3A-
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay:
Iowa - 1:27.61
1) Ke’Ante Dugas, 2) Jacques Batiste, 3) McQuinton Montgomery, 4) Crajuan Bennett
Boys 400 Dash:
1. JaRell Joseph, LCCP - 48.11
Boys Triple Jump:
1. Tristan Goodly, Westlake - 14.81 m
Boys Pole Vault:
1. Mason Abshire, St. Louis - 14-06.00
CLASS 3A GIRLS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:
1. St. Louis - 135 pts
Girls 300 Hurdles:
1. Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis - 44.07
Girls 1600:
1. Ella Segura, St. Louis - 5:18.49
Girls 3200:
1. Ella Segura, St. Louis - 12:09.20
Girls Discus Throw:
1. Emma Freeman, St. Louis - 35.04 m
Girls High Jump:
1. Myca Trail, St. Louis - 5-06.00
Girls Long Jump:
1. Tia Reder, St. Louis - 5.61 m
Girls Triple Jump:
1. Tia Reder, St. Louis - 11.54 m
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay:
St. Louis - 1:41.36
1) Gensis Bass, 2) Myca Trail, 3) Arden Turner, 4) Shelby Willis
Girls 200 Dash:
1. Jayla Mason, LCCP - 24.81
Girls 400 Dash:
1. Jayla Mason, LCCP - 56.76
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
LCCP - 3:58.70
1) Alaysia Reed, 2) Ya’mani Allen, 3) Amari Sambolah, 4) Jayla Mason
Girls Javelin Throw:
1. Trinity Spooner, South Beauregard - 40.94 m
CLASSES 5A, 4A & 3A FULL RESULTS
CLASS 2A-
Girls Shot Put:
1. Jaslyn Russell, Oakdale - 11.52 m
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay:
Rosepine - 9:58.82#
1) Sophia Jeffers, 2) Hayley Calcote, 3) Lexa Thompson, 4) Alicia Kitchens
# Rosepine set a new Class 2A record
CLASS 1A-
Girls High Jump:
1. Ella Cox, Grand Lake - 5-00.00
Girls Pole Vault:
1. Chloe Peloquin, Oberlin - 10-06.00
CLASS B-
Boys Long Jump:
1. Aaron Garcia, Lacassine - 6.44 m
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay:
Hathaway - 4:16.91
1) Kaitlyn Sawyer, 2) Alli Crader, 3) Madison Suire, 4) Brea Baca-White
CLASS C-
Boys Javelin Throw:
1. Tanny Beard, Hackberry - 43.61 m
Boys Pole Vault:
1. Justin Vincent, Hackberry - 10-00.00
Boys Discus Throw:
1. Ely Walker, Hackberry - 42.99 m
Boys 110 Hurdles:
1. Chad LaPoint, South Cameron - 16.40
Boys Long Jump:
1. Chad LaPoint, South Cameron - 6.43 m
Boys Shot Put:
1. Landon Smith, Starks - 11.29 m
Girls 3200:
1. Reese Jeane, Evans - 13:21.30
Girls Javelin Throw:
1. Angelle Delcambre, Hackberry - 34.56 m
Girls Pole Vault:
1. Ramsie Racca, Hackberry - 6-06.00
Girls Shot Put:
1. Faith Cauthron, Reeves - 9.03 m
