Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The splash pads at Prien Lake Park and River Bluff Park are now open, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Prien Lake Park - Open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 3700 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles

River Bluff Park - Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 543 Theriot Road in Moss Bluff

