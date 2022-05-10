50/50 Thursdays
SPAR official: Decision to close Center Circle pool will be reconsidered

The pool at Center Circle Park in 2017.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - After a decision to close the pool at Center Circle Park for the summer was met with resistance from residents, the item is going back on Sulphur Parks and Recreation’s agenda.

The closure will be reconsidered by the board at SPAR’s May 17 meeting, Interim Director Laurie Koelzer said.

SPAR has already announced that the water park on West Parish Road will be open this summer.

Center Circle’s pool house - and the park - are still damaged from the 2020 hurricanes, which is what led staff to recommend the SPAR board to close the pool, Koelzer said.

The pool house has not been condemned, but a structural engineer has recommended that it be torn down, she said.

Last summer, the pool opened using portable buildings for a pool house and showers. But, staff found that the old poolhouse’s electrical setup was not capable of supporting the portable buildings, Koelzer said.

”SPAR operated for the 2021 season using temporary ticket trailer, restrooms, and showers, but proved to be problematic to maintain, expensive rentals, and low attendance/revenue,” the March agenda meeting reads.

Koelzer said after hearing from unhappy community members about the decision to close the pool this summer, SPAR has reached out to electricians to see what would need to be done to power the portable buildings.

Hurricane damage was also responsible for the demolition of a rec room at the park.

SPAR is working on a redesign plan for the park, Koelzer said. A budget has not yet been set.

