Report details amount allegedly stolen from McNeese Alumni Association

McNeese Alumni Association
McNeese Alumni Association(McNeese Alumni Association)
By Jillian Corder
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The funds allegedly stolen from the McNeese Alumni Association total more than $200,000, according to documents KPLC’s investigative team received as part of a series of public records requests.

A former employee of the alumni association is accused of stealing $208,265, starting in March 2021, according to the initial report released by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests or warrants have been issued, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said.

Because no charges have been filed, KPLC is not releasing the name of the former employee at this time. The woman is no longer listed on the association’s website. She has since been fired from the university.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and McNeese believe the reported theft was limited to alumni accounts primarily funded by donations.

McNeese officials told 7 News irregularities led them to conduct a forensic review of alumni association accounts.

KPLC has repeatedly asked for copies of those documents, but McNeese is denying the public records request. KPLC believes the review should be public, as audits generally are, and plans to continue to pursue release of the documents.

