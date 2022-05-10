McNeese asks for professional clothing donations for “Cowboy Closet”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University is holding its inaugural career clothing drive this month at the Noland Alumni Pavilion.

The clothing drive will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

The McNeese Cowboy Closet is a new resource to help McNeese students gain access to career-ready clothing.

“Unfortunately, many students don’t have access to the funds to buy a new suit or other professional apparel for an interview, or they need sometimes up to a year’s worth of professional clothing for an internship or residency, and that’s financially out of reach for them. We have been working together closely to try and ensure that this need won’t be a barrier to student success,” says Andrea Burton, director of McNeese’s Career and Professional Development Services.

The “Cowboy Closet” aims to help students through a collection of gently used professional clothing, shoes, and accessories housed in the Burton Business Center. Once the Closet is stocked, students will be able to make an appointment once per semester and have a consultation with staff members to evaluate their needs. Then, they will be able to select five items from the closet to keep, and possibly more, depending on available stock or a student’s exceptional need.

McNeese is calling on the Lake Area community for donations to fill their shelves with needed items:

Men’s and women’s suits

Button-down shirts

Blouses,

Dresses

Slacks

Shoes

Belts

Ties

Scrubs

Outerwear

McNeese polo shirts

Coat hangers

The Closet is also accepting monetary donations and will have volunteering opportunities available for community members who would like to get involved.

For more information about donating to the Cowboy Closet, contact Burton at aburton@mcneese.edu.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.