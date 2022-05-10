Five Southwest Louisiana teams headed to the LHSAA State Tournament

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA baseball state Tournament is set to begin Wednesday in Sulphur at McMurry Park as four teams from Southwest Louisiana are among the 28 total teams from the seven non-select classes that will play for the right for a state championship Friday and Saturday. The select schools, meanwhile, will play their semifinals and championships at separate sites this season on the same days. The Lake Area has one select school in the hunt for a title.

In Class 5A, Sulphur returns to its home site for the first time since the 2018 season. The Tors posted a strong 27-7 record this season, grabbing the fourth seed in the LHSAA tournament. Sulphur downed 5A-power Zachary to reach this stage with the hopes of advancing to the title game just as it did back in 2018. The Tors’ bats come into the state tournament red-hot averaging over eight runs per game in the playoffs.

In Class 3A, the Iota Bulldogs too are back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. The Bulldogs advanced to the title game during that season as well. The Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in their class this season with a 28-3 record and the No. 2 seed. Iota heads to Sulphur having outscored its opponents 58-10 in the playoffs.

The defending Class 2A Champions, Rosepine, is back at the state tournament after winning the school’s first-ever title a season ago. The top-seeded Eagles were 27-2 in the regular season and have made short work of the playoff bracket to reach the semifinals. The Eagles’ average score in their playoff run has been a 15-3 victory.

Grand Lake, a team that fell in the Class 1A Title Game last season, also is back in the tournament field following a dominant season. The Hornets were 19-6 this past season with a perfect 11-0 record against teams in Class 1A and below. The top-seeded Hornets have plenty of unfinished business to attend to following the championship loss a season ago and that’s been evident by their playoff run winning both games by at least eight runs.

And finally, the Lake Area’s lone select school in the tournament, St. Louis is back with its eyes on a repeat title too. The Saints won its first title since 2011 last year and the team may have to beat the same exact teams to do it again this season. St. Louis, the No. 2 seed in Division II, has rolled in the playoffs to this point and will play its semifinal game over at McNeese’s Joe Miller Ballpark.

Below is this weekend’s schedule.

LHSAA State Baseball Tournament Schedule:

Wednesday, May 11

(4) Logansport at (1) Grand Lake - 2:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

(5) Many vs. (1) Rosepine - 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

(3) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (2) St. Louis - 7:30 PM @ Joe Miller Ballpark (McNeese)

Thursday, May 12

(3) Lutcher vs. (2) Iota - 10:00 AM @ McMurry Park Field 40

(8) St. Amant vs. (4) Sulphur - 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

Friday, May 13

Class 1A State Championship - 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 40

Class 2A State Championship - 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

Division II State Championship - 7:00 PM @ Alumni Field (Southeastern)

Saturday, May 14

Class 3A State Championship - 2:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 40

Class 5A State Championship - 6:00 PM @ McMurry Park Field 41

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.