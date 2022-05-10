FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy starts, summer like afternoons ahead

Temperatures warm quickly this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve got off to a warm start to the week as we hit 90 degrees for the first time this year, but it felt even warmer as heat index values climbed back into the upper 90′s to near 100. Thankfully we have plenty of sunshine coming up for the next few days as high pressure remains in control, but some changes are on the way as rain and storm chances look to return towards the end of the week.

Heading out the door this morning you can expect a similar start to our Monday with temperatures starting out in the middle 70′s and a very humid start with dew points remaining in the lower 70′s. Winds are continuing to remain southerly in direction, but a weak boundary will try and move through heading into mid-week and that could briefly switch our wind directions to a more westerly and north-westerly direction. For this afternoon however we can expect highs to warm very quickly once again with lower 90′s back into the forecast once again with heat indices reaching the upper 90′s to triple digits once more. Make sure to drink plenty of water as you work outdoors as heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be a concern for not only today, but most of the week ahead until we can get some cooler weather into the forecast by the weekend.

If you are hoping for any measurable rainfall unfortunately over the next two-three days our pattern doesn’t favor any cooling showers or storms. High pressure is going to continue to dominate our weather with sunshine remaining abundant leading to hot afternoons ahead. It will feel more like a summer time pattern as heat and humidity continue to build with feels like temperatures reaching the triple digits for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Some changes are on the way though as the area of high pressure will begin to break down and that will lead to a few rain chances as we head into Friday and the weekend. Isolated storm chances will return for Friday afternoon so if you have any outdoor plans that is something we will have to keep an eye on. An upper level disturbance will move in as we head into Saturday, which will help to produce scattered showers and storms with a better coverage in rain and storms. As of now the totals look to remain fairly low, but a quarter to half an inch will be likely for most areas with a few locations approaching an inch where some of the heavier downpours move.

Once the front passes Saturday evening our weather pattern will switch back to a hot and humid one as sunshine will return for Sunday and the start of next week. While we are going to be hot and humid we do have the rain chances to look forward to as we near late week, but for now make sure to stay cool out there especially if you plan on working outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

