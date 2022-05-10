FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record heat again Wednesday; some evening storms possible as early as Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast continues to look good this evening with a clear and quiet night ahead with temperatures dropping through the 70s overnight. Fog doesn’t look too likely with another fast warm-up ahead for Wednesday. The forecast high of 91 is also the record high for tomorrow so it will be jeopardy of being tied or even broken.

The current hot and dry pattern will continue into Thursday as well, but there are some indications we could see some showers or thunderstorms by Thursday evening. This is because a complex of storms is forecast to move from east to west across the state late in the afternoon. If those storms hold together, there is a chance we could see a few showers or storms after sunset, closer to 8 or 9 pm. There is also a possibility these storms could completely die off before arriving in SW Louisiana, so for now, I’ll keep the chances at 20-30% for the evening hours of Thursday.

Additional rain chance return Friday evening as well, but these too look to be widely scattered and brief. The best chances will come Saturday afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves across the state. These storms could arrive earlier and actually provide some heat relief. Next week is looking to flip back to a hotter and drier pattern once again with daily highs back into the 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

