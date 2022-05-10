50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record heat again Wednesday; some evening storms possible as early as Thursday

By Ben Terry
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast continues to look good this evening with a clear and quiet night ahead with temperatures dropping through the 70s overnight. Fog doesn’t look too likely with another fast warm-up ahead for Wednesday. The forecast high of 91 is also the record high for tomorrow so it will be jeopardy of being tied or even broken.

The current hot and dry pattern will continue into Thursday as well, but there are some indications we could see some showers or thunderstorms by Thursday evening. This is because a complex of storms is forecast to move from east to west across the state late in the afternoon. If those storms hold together, there is a chance we could see a few showers or storms after sunset, closer to 8 or 9 pm. There is also a possibility these storms could completely die off before arriving in SW Louisiana, so for now, I’ll keep the chances at 20-30% for the evening hours of Thursday.

Additional rain chance return Friday evening as well, but these too look to be widely scattered and brief. The best chances will come Saturday afternoon and evening as an upper level disturbance moves across the state. These storms could arrive earlier and actually provide some heat relief. Next week is looking to flip back to a hotter and drier pattern once again with daily highs back into the 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record heat returning Wednesday; rain chances return later in the week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - May 10, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - May 10, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry pattern for a few more days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry pattern for a few more days