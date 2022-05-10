50/50 Thursdays
Family, friends, & community say final goodbyes to Nick Tullier

Cpl. Nick Tullier
Cpl. Nick Tullier(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and the community of south Louisiana will say their final goodbyes to Cpl. Nick Tullier, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who passed away nearly six years after being wounded during an ambush shooting.

Funeral services and his burial will take place on Tuesday, May 10.

The funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809)
  • Services: Begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place
  • Procession: to Evergreen Memorial Park (1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA) where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors

WAFB will show the services on-air, online, on the app, and on our streaming platforms.

Tullier defied the odds by fighting to recover from the devastating injuries he received in 2016. He died on Thursday, May 5. He was 46 years old.

Tullier was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

