CPSO arrests suspect accused of hit and run fatality in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bentley A. Stewart, 43, has been arrested and accused of being responsible for the hit and run death of 62-year-old Brian Matte.

On Friday, May 6, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and Highway 171 in Moss Bluff where they found Matte unresponsive in a ditch, authorities said.

Detectives believed Matte was travelling eastbound on a bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle from behind, authorities said.

Matte was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

During the initial investigation, CPSO deputies arrested Stewart for driving under the influence near the area where the hit and run occurred.

While incarcerated for his third DWI offense, Stewart was additionally charged with vehicular homicide; hit & run death or serious bodily injury; and limitations on passing bicycles.

Stewart’s total bond is $391,000.

