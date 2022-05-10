Calcasieu School Board announces High School graduation schedule
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced its 2022 graduation schedule.
May 19
- Bell City High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6 p.m.
- Sam Houston High - Burton Coliseum at 6 p.m.
May 20
- DeQuincy High - G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium at 7 p.m.
- Iowa High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.
- Vinton High - B.S. Walker Stadium at 7 p.m.
May 21
- LaGrange High - Burton Coliseum at 11 a.m.
- Sulphur High - Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m.
May 22
- Barbe High - Burton Coliseum at 3 p.m.
- Washington Marion High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 3 p.m.
May 24
- Calcasieu Parish Alternative School - LaGrange Auditorium at 6 p.m.
- Starks High - West Cal Event Center at 7 p.m.
May 25
- Westlake High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.
