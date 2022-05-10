Calcasieu School Board announces High School graduation schedule

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced its 2022 graduation schedule.

May 19

Bell City High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6 p.m.

Sam Houston High - Burton Coliseum at 6 p.m.

May 20

DeQuincy High - G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium at 7 p.m.

Iowa High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.

Vinton High - B.S. Walker Stadium at 7 p.m.

May 21

LaGrange High - Burton Coliseum at 11 a.m.

Sulphur High - Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m.

May 22

Barbe High - Burton Coliseum at 3 p.m.

Washington Marion High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 3 p.m.

May 24

Calcasieu Parish Alternative School - LaGrange Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Starks High - West Cal Event Center at 7 p.m.

May 25

Westlake High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.

