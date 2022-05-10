50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu School Board announces High School graduation schedule

Calcasieu Parish School Board
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced its 2022 graduation schedule.

May 19

  • Bell City High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6 p.m.
  • Sam Houston High - Burton Coliseum at 6 p.m.

May 20

  • DeQuincy High - G. Dalton Faircloth Stadium at 7 p.m.
  • Iowa High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.
  • Vinton High - B.S. Walker Stadium at 7 p.m.

May 21

  • LaGrange High - Burton Coliseum at 11 a.m.
  • Sulphur High - Matt Walker Memorial Stadium at 10 a.m.

May 22

  • Barbe High - Burton Coliseum at 3 p.m.
  • Washington Marion High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 3 p.m.

May 24

  • Calcasieu Parish Alternative School - LaGrange Auditorium at 6 p.m.
  • Starks High - West Cal Event Center at 7 p.m.

May 25

  • Westlake High - Lake Charles Civic Center at 6:30 p.m.

