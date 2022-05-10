Boil advisory issued for portions of Houston River Water District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Houston River Water District 11 has called for a precautionary boil advisory.

Due to a water main break on an 8″ water main, Houston River Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory which will remain in effect until all samples have been cleared by the Department of Health and Hospitals, and is rescinded by the water system.

The Precautionary Boil Advisory issued is for the following Streets:

From North Claiborne Street and Jim Pickens Road intersection south to Sim Portie Street

Mini Ranch Street

Ranchette Street

Sim Portie Street

Granger Street

Majestic Oak Street

North Majestic Road

East Majestic Road

Acorn Creek Trail

Trina Lane

Sweeny Street

The district is advising these residents to boil water for one (1) full minute before consuming. The one minute begins after the water comes to a full boil.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.