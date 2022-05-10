50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for portions of Houston River Water District

Houston River Water District 11 has called for a precautionary boil advisory.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Houston River Water District 11 has called for a precautionary boil advisory.

Due to a water main break on an 8″ water main, Houston River Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory which will remain in effect until all samples have been cleared by the Department of Health and Hospitals, and is rescinded by the water system.

The Precautionary Boil Advisory issued is for the following Streets:

  • From North Claiborne Street and Jim Pickens Road intersection south to Sim Portie Street
  • Mini Ranch Street
  • Ranchette Street
  • Sim Portie Street
  • Granger Street
  • Majestic Oak Street
  • North Majestic Road
  • East Majestic Road
  • Acorn Creek Trail
  • Trina Lane
  • Sweeny Street

The district is advising these residents to boil water for one (1) full minute before consuming. The one minute begins after the water comes to a full boil.

