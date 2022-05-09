SWLA Arrest Report - May 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 8, 2022.

Keith Joseph Jones, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).

Trevis Dwayne Levine, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Asher Elliot Jones, 26, Houston, TX: Prohibited use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Samuel David George, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Michael Jason Huse, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; blocking of a private driveway.

Byron Hampton White, 43, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; harassment.

Brian Anthony Richard, 39, Broussard: Instate detainer.

Jesus Torres, 28, Beaumont, TX: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Benson Elie Collins, 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Krista Renee Traxler, 41, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Trevon Lee Benoit, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kameron Joseph Anderson, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Washington Zeno, 33, Sulphur: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000; flight from an officer; possession of marijuana.

Austin Joe Hayes Borders, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Stephanie Dawn Binion-Knauf, 52, Sulphur: Trespassing; battery.

