CPSO searching for suspect in a hit-and-run fatality in Moss Bluff

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Joe Miller...
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Friday, May 6, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched near the intersection of Joe Miller Road and Highway 171 in Moss Bluff where they found a man unresponsive in a ditch, authorities said.

Detectives believe the victim, 62-year-old Brian Matte, was travelling eastbound on a bicycle when he was struck by an unknown vehicle from behind, authorities said.

Matte was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public to call CPSO at 491-3605 to report any information relating to this fatality.

