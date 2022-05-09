50/50 Thursdays
Seven candidates apply for School Board superintendent

Calcasieu Parish School Board.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu School Board has received seven candidates for superintendent.

A search is underway to replace current Superintendent Karl Brucchaus, who announced in February that he was retiring.

The list includes two internal candidates - Robert Barrentine, the school board’s chief operating officer, and Dr. Shannon Lafargue, the school board’s Chief Academic Officer.

The top three candidates will be named on May 17, after the current candidates have been interviewed.

Then, the top three candidates will have final interviews on May 26 and the final candidate will be named that night.

Here are the seven candidates, along with their current occupations.

  • Hamilton Brock, Baker, principal.
  • Robert Barrentine, Calcasieu School Board’s chief operating officer.
  • Dr. C. Michael Robinson, Thibodeaux, East Baton Rouge chief academic officer.
  • Adam Taylor, Harriam, N.Y., consultant.
  • Stanton Lawrence, Victoria, Texas, assistant superintendent.
  • Dr. Shannon Lafargue, Calcasieu School Board’s chief academic officer.
  • Ret. Col. Dr. Corwin Robinson, Slidell, principal.

