Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles restaurant “Pat’s of Henderson” has posted that it will resume hiring for all positions starting Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The restaurant was heavily damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta and has been undergoing reconstruction.

We are so excited to announce that the hiring process is starting this Wednesday! Starting at 8:30 - 3:00 we will take applications in person for all positions. Posted by Pat's of Henderson on Monday, May 9, 2022

