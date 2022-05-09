McNeese’s Vallejo, Talley, and Landreneau earn Southland honors

FRISCO, Texas— McNeese softball, the 2022 regular season Southland Conference champs and the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference tournament, placed eight players including three superlative honors on the SLC All-Conference team, the league announced Monday.

Ashley Vallejo was named Pitcher of the Year, outfielder Kendall Talley was named Newcomer of the Year, and head coach James Landreneau was named Coach of the Year.

Vallejo and Talley’s honor is their first and it’s the second consecutive year a McNeese player is named pitcher and newcomer of the year.

Landreneau picks up his second coach of the year honor, his first came in 2017 in his first season as the Cowgirls’ head coach.

Also named to the team was second baseman Caleigh Cross, third baseman Jil Poullard, utility Kaylee Lopez along with Vallejo on the first team.

Cowgirls named to the second team include first baseman Crislyne Moreno, catcher Gracie Devall, and outfielders Alayis Seneca and Kendall Talley.

Landreneau, in his sixth season as head coach, guided the Cowgirls to a conference-high seventh regular-season title and second under his leadership. He is only the second McNeese head coach to win the honor twice. Landreneau has won over thirty games in five of his six years, posting a 35-19 regular season record this year. Before the 2020 season was canceled, the Cowgirls were on track for another 30-win season with a 19-7 record.

Vallejo dominated in the circle, ending the regular season with a league-high nine wins (9-0), with 45 strikeouts, five shutouts and a league-low 0.26 ERA, allowing only two earned runs in 53.1 innings in conference play.

Talley led the team and ranked third in the SLC with a .400 batting average. Her .492 on-base percent ranked her fourth and her 20 hits ranked her fifth in the SLC. She is second on the team with a .540 slugging percent, 14 runs scored (8th in SLC), third on the team with 12 RB along with a 1.0000 fielding percent.

Cross produced a .375 conference batting average and was second in the SLC with a .560 on-base percent in SLC games.

Poullard had a team-high .574 slugging percent ranking third in the SLC with 16 RBI along with four doubles, and two triples in SLC games. Poullard also ranked fifth in the SLC with a .475 on-base percentage and at one point in the season had a nine-game hitting streak and a reached base streak of 10 games.

Lopez earns her third All-SLC honor after hitting .275 with 11 hits, two doubles and nine RBI and a team-high 11 walks (4th in SLC).

Moreno had the second-highest batting average on the team (.388) in conference games and ranked fifth in the SLC. She had 14 RBI and was second on the team with 19 hits in conference games. She also produced a .551 slugging percent, .458 on-base percentage and a .992 fielding percent in SLC games.

Devall had a conference .200 batting average with three hits, two doubles and a .982 fielding percent.

Seneca led the team and the SLC with 20 runs scored and had a team-high nine stolen bases in SLC games. She was third on the team with 16 hits, a .352 slugging percent and eight walks and tied for fifth in SLC with nine stolen bases.

Player of the Year: Pal Egan, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Hitter of the Year: Pal Egan, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Pitcher of the Year: Ashley Vallejo, McNeese

Freshman of the Year: Sage Hoover, Northwestern State

Newcomer of the Year: Kendall Talley, McNeese

Coach of the Year: James Landreneau, McNeese

First Team

Pos. Name School Class Hometown

1B Caitlin Brockway2 HBU Jr. Tomball, Texas

2B Caleigh Cross McNeese So. Forney, Texas

3B Jil Poullard2 McNeese So. Moss Bluff, La.

SS Shelby Echols HBU So. Pearland, Texas

C Bailey Krolczyk Southeastern So. Corpus Christi, Texas

UT Kaylee Lopez3 McNeese Jr. Indian Bayou, La.

DP Audrey Greely2 Southeastern So. Geismar, La.

OF Laney Roos Northwestern State So. Aubrey, Texas

OF Aeriyl Mass Southeastern Sr. Lake Charles, La.

OF Pal Egan2 Texas A&M-CC Jr. Bakersfield, Ca.

P Ashley Vallejo McNeese So. New Waverly, Texas

P Sage Hoover Northwestern State Fr. Edgewood, Texas

Second Team

1B Crislyne Moreno McNeese Fr. Converse, Texas

2B Madison Rayner Southeastern Jr. Stringer, Miss.

3B Haley Morse Texas A&M-CC So. Mansfield, Texas

SS Maddie Watson Southeastern Fr. Baton Rouge, La.

C Gracie Devall McNeese Sr. Sulphur, La.

UT Sarah Venker HBU Jr. Houston, Texas

DP Alexis Perry Northwestern State Jr. While, Texas

OF Alayis Seneca McNeese Jr. The Woodlands, Texas

OF Kendall Talley McNeese Jr. San Antonio, Texas

OF Cam Goodman Southeastern So. Marrero, La.

P Bronte Rhoden Northwestern State Jr. Plano, Texas

P Heather Zumo2 Southeastern Sr. Baton Rouge, La.

Third Team

1B Sydney Hoyt Texas A&M-CC So. Beach City, Texas

2B Taylor Williams Northwestern State So. Tombean, Texas

3B Haylie Savage HBU Fr. Angleton, Texas

SS Ryleigh Mata UIW Fr. Santa Fe, Texas

C Tristin Court Northwestern State So. Rockwall, Texas

UT Melise Gossen Nicholls Jr. Rayne, La.

DP Savannah Behabetz UIW Jr. Littleton, Col.

OF Kennedy Herbert Nicholls Jr. Morgan City, La.

OF Makenzie Chaffin Northwestern State So. Bossier City, La.

OF Bailie Ragsdale Northwestern State Fr. Lone Oak, Texas

P Lyndie Swanson2 HBU So. Katy, Texas

P Siarah Galvan Texas A&M-CC Fr. Rockport, Texas

2 Two-time all-conference selection

3 Three-time all-conference selection

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.