Man found guilty of robbing two gas stations within five-day span

Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, Sulphur, was convicted on Friday of one count of armed robbery. He is accused of robbing two gas stations within a span of five days in 2018.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man accused of robbing two gas stations within a span of five days in 2018 has been found guilty.

Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, was convicted on Friday of one count of armed robbery.

When Shepherd is sentenced on July 8 before Judge David Ritchie, Assistant District Attorney Joey Williams will seek a habitual offender sentencing enhancement “due to Shepherd’s violent criminal history,” according to Bethany Bryant, spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Shepherd was armed with a glass beer bottle during the first armed robbery, using it to strike the cashier while he stole goods and money.

Prosecutors say Shepherd got into a violent, physical altercation with the cashier in the second robbery, while also stealing goods and money.

