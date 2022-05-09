American Airlines employee recognized as “Real American Hero” at Lake Charles Regional Airport

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Airlines recognized employee Mimi Klagge as a “Real American Hero” at Lake Charles Regional Airport, LCRA said in a Facebook post.

Klagge assisted a customer that she noticed was having a potential medical emergency and took the steps to get them care.

The emergency later turned out to be a mild heart attack, LCRA said.

