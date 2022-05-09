American Airlines employee recognized as “Real American Hero” at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - American Airlines recognized employee Mimi Klagge as a “Real American Hero” at Lake Charles Regional Airport, LCRA said in a Facebook post.
Klagge assisted a customer that she noticed was having a potential medical emergency and took the steps to get them care.
The emergency later turned out to be a mild heart attack, LCRA said.
