50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

La. Treasury failed to follow rules for some grants through Main St. Recovery Program, audit finds

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reported it found the Louisiana Department of the Treasury did not consistently follow its policies and procedures for all grants awarded through the Main Street Recovery Program.

The program provided reimbursement from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to eligible Louisiana businesses for their COVID-19-related expenses, including business interruption.

The audit found of the $262 million in awards to businesses, the Treasury’s post-disbursement grant reviews identified awards totaling around $1.9 million containing various issues indicating ineligible recipients or unsupported award calculations.

CLICK HERE for the full report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

This was the first time a Special Olympics was held in the parish, after a two-year hiatus of...
Special Olympics held in Jeff Davis Parish
This was the first time a Special Olympics was held in the parish, after a two-year hiatus of...
Special Olympics held in Jeff Davis Parish
Boil advisory issued for areas of Sulphur
The US Army Criminal Investigation Division along with VPSO are offering a reward up to $2,500...
58 I-beams stolen from U.S. Army Fort Polk training area
Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Seven candidates apply for School Board superintendent