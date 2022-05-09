FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and muggy days ahead, rain chances return by late week

Make sure to drink plenty of water as you work outside today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thankfully our Mother’s Day weekend was beautiful and full of sunshine, but it was on the warmer side as temperatures climbed into the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Our weather pattern doesn’t change much as we start our new work week as our winds remain out of the south and that will bring more moisture and humidity to the area. Temperatures will continue to warm as well with highs close to record high temperatures for the next few days, so it will be important to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

It will be a hot and muggy start to the week (KPLC)

As you head out the door this morning expect the warmth and mugginess to hit you as temperatures are sitting in the middle 70′s for most locations with a few lower 70′s sprinkled into the mix. Patchy fog could become an issue as well with temperatures and dew points so close to one another with light winds across the region so make sure to take it slow as you head off to work and school. Sunshine will quickly burn any fog that we do have off and will then help to kick start a quick warming trend as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will be very similar to the last several days with most areas along an south of I-10 topping out in the upper 80′s close to 90 with our inland communities looking to reach the lower 90′s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel much warmer and more like the middle to upper 90′s so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated with the hot and muggy conditions.

We'll see temperatures above normal the next few days (KPLC)

Our weather is being driven by a big ridge of high pressure, which is continuing to bring in plenty of sunshine and that will continue to be the case as we head throughout much of the week ahead. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s right on through the end of the week before the area of high pressure begins to break down and allow a few more rain and storm chances into the forecast. It will be the perfect week to head out after work and school and hit the backyard pool or the lake as temperatures remain hot and muggy. As we approach Friday our moisture will increase just a little more and that coupled with a short wave trough will help to spark a few showers and storms. While models aren’t overally excited on widespread heavy rain our afternoon and evening storms look more likely especially with the heating of the day. Overall it will be a very quiet week in terms of weather ahead outside the chance for some record breaking heat during the afternoon and of course the heat index values approaching the triple digits.

Showers and storms could return to the forecast by late week (KPLC)

Looking at the long range forecast not much change can be expected over the next 10 days as we continue to keep sunshine in the forecast as well as temperatures back into the lower 90′s. There may be a brief break in the 90′s for next weekend although that will just mean highs are in the upper 80′s, but we’ll have to keep an eye out on the forecast as we near the weekend as a few afternoon storms could make a return to the forecast. Stay cool and enjoy the sunshine over the next few days!

A few locations have improved with the drought, while others have seen a decline (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

