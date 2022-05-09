FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hazy, hot and humid early preview of summer heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With our current pattern of hot and humid weather well underway, this early taste of summer heat will live on for a few more days thanks to the current stalled weather pattern in place. Upper-level high pressure will continue to bring well above average temperatures during the afternoon with heat index readings close to 100. This grueling heat will subside a bit by the end of the work week thanks to the return of some much needed rain chances.

The upper-level ridge will weaken by Friday and allow for some late-afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms to return. We’ll see these daily afternoon to early-evening storms make a return for Saturday and Sunday as well. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s this weekend. Next week is looking to switch back to a hotter and drier pattern with highs back into the 90s!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

