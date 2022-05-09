50/50 Thursdays
Families celebrate Mother’s Day at the Verandah Retirement Community

By Jennifer Lott
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A day of love and togetherness for the residents of the Verandah Retirement Community as they celebrate Mother’s Day.

Their children were invited to join in, with a brunch spread complete with ham, desserts, and mimosas to top it all off.

Some had big plans with their families after the meal.

“I’m going to visit my family,” mother, Karyn Erickson said. “I have my daughter down the road and she has a daughter. My granddaughter has a daughter, so we all have 4 generations that we’re going to celebrate today.”

While others planned to spend the day with friends.

“Now that we’re at the Verandah, we’ve got so many friends, we just mingle all day,” resident, Dot Malone said.

A day created for the expression of love, reverence, and recognition for mom, creating memories to pass the torch on to the next generation.

“It’s just fun to know that you’re carrying on through your children,” Erickson said. “You go from one generation to another and they are so different from each other but we all get along and we all have a happy day on Mother’s Day.”

