Elton woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - An Elton woman has died following a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on South Frontage Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash just west of Iowa around 11 p.m. on May 7, 2022.

The preliminary investigation showed that Tonya Morgan Young, 39, of Elton, had been wearing dark-colored clothing and was walking in the westbound lane of South Frontage Rd.

Troopers say she was struck by a 2014 Buick Verano, that was traveling west and then struck again by an unknown vehicle traveling east.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Buick were not injured and impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected, according to Louisiana State Police.

