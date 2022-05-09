Cowboys look to clinch a top seed in up coming Southland Conference Tournament

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite dropping a home series against Northwestern State, the Cowboys are still in good shape heading into the last weekend of the regular season. McNeese is still tied for first in the Southland with Southeastern and now travels to HBU looking for redemption and a top seed in the tournament.

“Typical weekend with Northwestern, whether it’s here, there it’s two out of three, you know, one we get them, once they get us, and one you have kind of a dog fight,” said Pokes Coach Justin Hill. “Man, it’s going to come down to the last three games and now you get a chance to go over to Houston and they came in they played well and they got us two out of three and yeah I think we are a lot different team, but I am fairly certain they are too.”

Being the leader of the pack heading into the stretch run of the season is impressive for McNeese and after a 3-6 start to conference play, and while the Pokes would have had better odds than 80-1, Hill feels like his team has had to come from behind much like Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

“For me, we have been attacking the whole time because obviously, you are down 2-0 to start the conference season,” said Pokes Coach Justin Hill. “...and then after the New Orleans series, you’re 3-6. Who’s the Kentucky Derby winner? Rich Strike? Yeah, I felt like that is a little bit of us because of where we started.”

McNeese will look to secure a host site spot for the Southland Tournament when they hit the road to face Houston Baptist on Thursday.

