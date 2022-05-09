The Brimstone Museum exhibits “The Art & History of the Bible”

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Brimstone Museum and Sulphur Parks and Recreation have announced a new exhibit for public display at the Henning Cultural Center in Sulphur.

“The Art and History of the Bible” is a free two-floor gallery exhibit brought in by a private collector, Stormy Castleberry, who started collecting whole copies and fragments of historic Bibles about 10 years ago. He has since collected many historic fragments, reproductions, and original bindings, as well as educational materials, to create a whole, informational and inspirational display.

Castleberry will also be holding gallery tours that can be scheduled with him personally which will provide additional insight and context for the display.

The Henning Cultural Center is located at 923 S. Ruth St., Sulphur.

The exhibit will be on display until July 9th.

