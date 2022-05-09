Boil advisory issued for areas of Sulphur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has issued a boil advisory for certain residents due to a water main break.

Customers who were without water following the break should run their faucets until the water runs clear and boil water before consumption. The advisory affects residents from Beglis Parkway to Prater Road, and from E. Burton Street to the interstate.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.