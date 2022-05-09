50/50 Thursdays
58 I-beams stolen from U.S. Army Fort Polk training area

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that approximately 58 I-beams were stolen between March 21 and March 23 from the Fort Polk training area.

Authorities said that the 120 pound, 12 feet long beams were stolen in the vicinity of Lookout Road and LA Route 399.

The US Army Criminal Investigation Division along with VPSO are offering a reward up to $2,500 for information on the person(s) responsible for the theft.

Any person with information can contact the Fort Polk, LA CID Office at (337) 531-2931 or report the crime HERE.

