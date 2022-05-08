50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU opens as a 3.5-point favorites over Florida State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers open their 2022 season against Florida State.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU will open their 2022 regular season as a favorite when they take on Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. The Tigers were installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Seminoles according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Sept. 4 game in New Orleans will mark the beginning of the Brian Kelly era.

LSU finished last season with a 6-7 record. It was Ed Orgeron’s final season as the head coach of the Tigers.

The Seminoles finished last season with a 5-7 record. The matchup with LSU will be Florida State’s second game of the season. Mike Norvell’s team opens with Duquesne the week before.

Caesars Sportsbook also released win totals for the 2022 season. They have the Tigers over/under on victories at seven.

LSU’s non-conference games this season: Florida State, Southern, New Mexico, and UAB.

The Tigers will host in SEC play: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Alabama.

LSU will hit the road in conference play to face: Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Ashley Vallejo was named Pitcher of the Year, head coach James Landreneau was named Coach of...
McNeese’s Vallejo, Talley, and Landreneau earn Southland honors
LSU Tigers
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament
McNeese Baseball
Cowboys scores 10 unanswered to earn Senior Day victory over NSU
Cowboys scores 10 unanswered to earn Senior Day victory over NSU