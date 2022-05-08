FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for the heat over the days ahead; some rain possible by Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hot and dry pattern of weather continues for the next few days, with afternoon highs soaring into the middle 90s by mid to late week thanks to a strong upper level ridge of high pressure.

This pattern looks to finally break by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure moves into the region, sending rain chances back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday and bringing a bit of heat relief to the area as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

