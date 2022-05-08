50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for the heat over the days ahead; some rain possible by Friday

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A hot and dry pattern of weather continues for the next few days, with afternoon highs soaring into the middle 90s by mid to late week thanks to a strong upper level ridge of high pressure.

This pattern looks to finally break by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure moves into the region, sending rain chances back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday and bringing a bit of heat relief to the area as well.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

