50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog and clouds to start Sunday, then the sun and heat return

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(KPLC)
By Ben Terry
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Saturday evening
Saturday evening(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another round of fog likely overnight, be prepared for another morning of clouds and fog mainly along and south of I-10. Meanwhile, temperatures struggle to drop out of the 70s overnight thanks to increased humidity and the effects of a warm front that moved through the area earlier on Saturday. This front was even responsible for a few isolated downpours over Vernon and Beauregard parishes earlier in the day.

Overnight planner
Overnight planner(KPLC)

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a hot and humid one with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values between 95 and 98 by afternoon. The hottest days ahead will be Monday thru Thursday all thanks to an upper-level ridge of high pressure building strong over the state. This will send temperatures into the lower to possibly middle 90s in spots through late week.

Mother's Day forecast
Mother's Day forecast(KPLC)

This pattern looks to finally break by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure moves into the region, sending rain chances back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday and bringing a bit of heat relief to the area as well.

The pattern ahead
The pattern ahead(KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful weekend ahead with a feel of summer for Mother's Day
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7News Nightcast, Friday 5/6
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 -May 6, 2022
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms tonight and then a long stretch of hot dry weather ahead