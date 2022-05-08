FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog and clouds to start Sunday, then the sun and heat return

Saturday evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another round of fog likely overnight, be prepared for another morning of clouds and fog mainly along and south of I-10. Meanwhile, temperatures struggle to drop out of the 70s overnight thanks to increased humidity and the effects of a warm front that moved through the area earlier on Saturday. This front was even responsible for a few isolated downpours over Vernon and Beauregard parishes earlier in the day.

Overnight planner (KPLC)

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a hot and humid one with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and heat index values between 95 and 98 by afternoon. The hottest days ahead will be Monday thru Thursday all thanks to an upper-level ridge of high pressure building strong over the state. This will send temperatures into the lower to possibly middle 90s in spots through late week.

Mother's Day forecast (KPLC)

This pattern looks to finally break by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure moves into the region, sending rain chances back into the forecast by Friday and Saturday and bringing a bit of heat relief to the area as well.

The pattern ahead (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

