50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season

The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer,...
The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will start their season in September, but Caesars Sportsbook already released their over/under wins for the 2022 campaign. The Black and Gold open at 7.5 wins.

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.

New Orleans will host: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, and Minnesota. The Vikings game is considered a home contest, but it will take place in London in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Saints will hit the road to matchup with: Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Ashley Vallejo was named Pitcher of the Year, head coach James Landreneau was named Coach of...
McNeese’s Vallejo, Talley, and Landreneau earn Southland honors
LSU Tigers
Hot-hitting carries No. 20 LSU in rout over Alabama
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU softball earns No. 6 seed for SEC Tournament
McNeese Baseball
Cowboys scores 10 unanswered to earn Senior Day victory over NSU
Cowboys scores 10 unanswered to earn Senior Day victory over NSU