Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is hosting a “Walk for Mental Illness” on Saturday, May 28 at 9:00 a.m.

The walk will take place on Robert W Lafleur Lane in Oberlin.

Check-in for the walk is from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

For reservation details, email iLedet@mcneese.edu or call 337-693-4333.

