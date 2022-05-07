Mickey Gilley, American country music singer dies at 86

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Wagner, Mayor of Pasadena, Texas, announced in a Facebook post that country singer/songwriter Mickey Gilley has passed away at age 86.

“Pasadena has lost a true legend. Mickey Gilley passed away today, surrounded by his loved ones. It was my great honor to know this man most of my life,” Wagner said.

Gilley charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades.

Pasadena gained exposure around the world when Gilley’s Club was shown in the 1980 film, “Urban Cowboy”.

“Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, his loved ones and his fans,” Wagner said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.