50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mickey Gilley, American country music singer dies at 86

Jeff Wagner, Mayor of Pasadena, Texas, announced in a Facebook post that country...
Jeff Wagner, Mayor of Pasadena, Texas, announced in a Facebook post that country singer/songwriter Mickey Gilley has passed away at age 86.(KPLC)
By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Wagner, Mayor of Pasadena, Texas, announced in a Facebook post that country singer/songwriter Mickey Gilley has passed away at age 86.

“Pasadena has lost a true legend. Mickey Gilley passed away today, surrounded by his loved ones. It was my great honor to know this man most of my life,” Wagner said.

Gilley charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades.

Pasadena gained exposure around the world when Gilley’s Club was shown in the 1980 film, “Urban Cowboy”.

“Our prayers for comfort and peace are with Mickey’s family, his loved ones and his fans,” Wagner said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot but dry Mother’s Day weekend; near record highs next week
29 weeks of chemotherapy treatments, multiple surgeries, and countless drug transfusions later,...
Make a Wish: the Kleinpeter’s story
Over 70 years ago- these lovebirds began their life together.
“We’ve never been out of love I don’t think, it’s always grown strong with the years.”
71st Anniversary
71st Anniversary