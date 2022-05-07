McNeese drops slugfest to Northwestern State, 16-12

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys fell to the Northwestern State Demons 16-12 Friday night in front of 750 faithful at Joe Miller Ballpark.

McNeese’s (26–20, 11-8) 12 runs came on 17 hits, led by a 3-for-3, three-run performance by Reid Bourque, a 3-for-5 performance by reigning Southland Conference Hitter of the Week Andruw Gonzales, and a 2-for-5 showing for Braden Duhon, Josh Leslie, and Kade Morris. Five other Cowboys recorded hits including Nate Collins who hit his first homer of the season in the fifth inning.

On the mound, Grant Rogers (5-4) was charged with the loss. He went 2.2 innings giving up four runs on five hits with three strikeouts. In relief, Daniel Hecker was a bright spot as he pitched the final two innings of the game allowing one hit.

A first-inning three-run inside the park home run by Jeffrey Elkins set the tone for the first half of the ballgame as the Demons would jump out to an 11-1 lead entering the home half of the fifth. McNeese responded plating six runs on six hits while aided by three errors by the Demons. Collin’s aforementioned homer and a two-run double by Julian Gonzales closed the deficit to 11-7.

After NSU (22-23, 10-9) pushed the lead to 16-8 after seven, McNeese countered with four runs in the eighth inning highlighted by Kade Morris’ RBI single, Cooper Hext’s pinch-hit RBI double, Brad Burckel’s RBI double, and Josh Leslie’s RBI single.

Next Game:The Cowboys look to even the series tomorrow against Northwestern St., first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. RHP Chance Stone will toe the slab against RHP Johnathan Harmon.

