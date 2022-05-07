Make a Wish: the Kleinpeter’s story

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sick children wait every day for their wishes to be granted by the “Make a Wish” organization. It’s a long process to seek approval for the trips by financial and medical teams, but today was the day!

The organization made all dreams come true for one little girl.

“It’s crazy,” sponsor Maci Maddox with Chi Omega sorority said. “It’s an amazing feeling to know how much cancer has taken away from Anna Grace and to finally be able to give her something back. Something she can look forward to and be excited about.”

“The last nine months were scary,” 10-year-old Anna Grace Kleinpeter said.

Nine months full of struggles for the little girl after a diagnosis of osteosarcoma, the most common type of cancer originating in the bones.

29 weeks of chemotherapy treatments, multiple surgeries, and countless drug transfusions later, she’s been healed.

“Last week she was able to ring the bell and she has her surgery to get her port out and so now she’s cancer-free,” Maddox said. “She’s done with chemo.”

Now, the Make a Wish team is granting her the wish of a lifetime - a trip to Discovery Cove where she can swim with dolphins and wade beside otters.

She isn’t the only one with wishes being granted.

“She made me strong,” her mother, Wendy Kleinpeter said. “That’s what everybody says - look what you did. I’m like ‘no, she did it.’”

Her mother saying she’s been given the gift of strength through her daughter’s journey.

“I don’t think our feet have hit the ground yet because we are just so grateful and thankful for God’s grace and miracle of being cancer-free,” Kleinpeter said.

In addition to the trip, the local Chi Omega sorority chapter raised more than $20,000 to support the family.

