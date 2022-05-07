Cowgirls win six medals on day one of Southland Conference outdoor track & field championship

HUMBLE, Texas - The McNeese Cowgirl track and field team racked up six medals in four scoring events on the first day of the 2022 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships here Friday, ending the day in first place in the team standings with 60 points, the most ever for the Cowgirls on the first day of competition since the new format was put into play several years ago.

The Cowgirls had multiple medal winners in two of the four scored events - javelin and long jump.

Sophomore javelin thrower Blanche Beard won a gold medal with a throw of 142-7 while Janell Fullerton followed with a second place finish at 137-9, a personal best. Beard entered the meet ranked No. 1 in the conference while Fullerton was ranked sixth.

In the long jump, Dreunna Washington continued her dominance in the league in the event with a winning leap of 20-1 and matching a personal record. That comes just three months after she won a gold in the same event at the league indoor championships. Morgan Talley brought home a bronze medal in the event with a mark of 19-8.25. Talley is in second place in the heptathlon through four events and will conclude competition on Saturday morning.

Thrower Mariah Lee was a pleasant surprise third place finisher in the hammer throw with a toss of 158-2 while Chloe Hernandez just missed the medal stand after placing fourth at 151-5. The duo were projected to finish fifth and sixth.

The Cowboys ended the day with 24 points, tied for third and just seven points behind leader UIW with 31.

Freshman Darren Taylor picked up a silver medal in the javelin with a personal record throw of 194-8. Fellow freshman thrower Tyler Challis finished fourth in the hammer with a mark of 170-10.

Distance runner Jacob Kipkogei closed out the day with a third place finish in the 10,000-meters with a time of 31:28.20.

Other Cowboy scoring saw Garrett Dietert finish in eighth place in the hammer with a throw of 157-6, bettering his personal record by more than five feet. And Gilbert Kimutai placed fifth in the 10,000-meters with a time of 31:42.07 in his first time to run the event.

Day two of the championships will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the continuation of the men’s decathlon while the women’s heptathlon will start at 11.

Individual events will start at 3 p.m. with the women’s shot put and men’s triple jump finals while running events will begin at 4 p.m. with the 1500-meters starting with the women.

Women’s Team Scoring Through 4 Events

1, McNeese 60; 2, New Orleans 23; 3, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 17; t4, Northwestern State 14; t4, Southeastern Louisiana 14; 6, Incarnate Word 13; 7, Houston Baptist 9; 8, Nicholls 6.

Men’s Team Scoring Through 4 Events

1, Incarnate Word 31; 2, Southeastern Louisiana 30; t3, McNeese 24; t3, Northwestern State 24; 5, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 23; 6, New Orleans 14; 7, Houston Baptist 10.

