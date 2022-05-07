50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowgirls clinch No.1 seed with doubleheader win at Nicholls

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX—McNeese softball clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament and at least a tie for the SLC regular-season title Friday night with its doubleheader sweep over Nicholls, taking the opening game 3-1 and the nightcap 7-0.

The Cowgirls (34-19, 14-3 SLC) can win the title outright with a win in Saturday’s 1 p.m. regular-season finale or a loss by Southeastern to Northwestern State, who the Lions swept earlier Friday to remain one game behind the Cowgirls in the league standings.

Freshman Crislyne Moreno led the Cowgirls on the day with four hits including a triple and two RBI. Kendall Talley also collected two RBI on the day along with three hits and three walks.

The Cowgirls got solid pitching from both Ashley Vallejo who picked up the game one victory to improve to 8-0 in league play. Vallejo tossed a four-hitter in the complete-game win while Tate improved to 4-1 in league play with her second SLC shutout of the season in game two.

McNeese wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the opening game, scoring all its runs in the first two innings. In the second game, the Cowgirls broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the third inning then tacked on one in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Scoring (Game 1)

T1- McNeese took advantage of a Nicholls error to take the early lead (McN 1, Nich 0)

T2- A single to right by Willingham scores pinch-runner Toni Perrin (McN 2, Nich 0)

T2- A fielder’s choice by Seneca scores Cross (McN 3, Nich 0)

B4- Nicholls gets on the board with an unearned run (McN 3, Nich 1)

Scoring (Game 2)

T3- McNeese broke open a scoreless game with four runs on four hits (McN 4, Nich 0)

T6- Crislyne Moreno scored on a fielding error (McN 5, Nich 0)

T7- RBI singles by Jil Poullard and Moreno scored two more runs (McN 7, Nich 0)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 6-year-old Draya...
Police announce 12 arrests in shooting of 6-year-old
Lake Charles Police investigating homicides on E. Lagrange and McCall St.
3 dead, 1 critical in unrelated shootings in Lake Charles
An accident was reported at Phillips 66 in Westlake this morning. The accident happened around...
Phillips 66 officials: Man killed was contract worker with Insulations Incorporated
Keri Bradberry
Suspect arrested in Westlake shooting
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU

Latest News

Cowgirls win six medals on day one of Southland Conference outdoor track & field championship
McNeese baseball
McNeese drops slugfest to Northwestern State, 16-12
LSU Tigers
No. 20 LSU holds off Alabama 6-5, Crews hits go-ahead RBI in 6th inning
Ohio State guard Kateri Poole (5)
Tigers add Ohio State transfer Kateri Poole