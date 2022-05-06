Washington-Marion students competing in national shoe design competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Washington-Marion High School are preparing for a national art competition.

Vans Shoes has an annual themed competition for high school students to design Vans and win money for their schools art programs. Washington Marion is one out of 250 finalists. They chose to design shoes for both themes, honoring the late creator of Vans, Paul Van Doren and hometown creations.

“Everything. It means everything - to them, to myself, to their families, to our community,” art teacher Marilyn Cooley said. “One of my students, Gavin Bartier, actually told me about the competition. I looked into it, we registered that day, and we were chosen.”

Voting ends at 5 p.m., you can vote at customculture.vans.com. The winners will be notified next week.

